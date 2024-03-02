K Cancer Softball
The state-line area has no Pediatric Oncology Facilities. This means that local families battling childhood cancer have to travel out of the community for treatment. This creates financial and logistical challenges on top of battling cancer with your child. When faced with problems like this you have two choices, you can step up or give up. We have chosen to step up!
