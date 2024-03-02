Kintyre Way Ultra
The Kintyre Way is one of Scotland’s most scenic long-distance paths offering serious trail running in idyllic surroundings. With varied terrain from hill paths and forestry tracks to beaches and seaside rocks, you’ll have stunning scenery with views across the sea to Arran, Islay, Jura and Gigha at various times.
The Kintyre Way is one of Scotland’s most scenic long-distance paths offering serious trail running in idyllic surroundings. With varied terrain from hill paths and forestry tracks to beaches and seaside rocks, you’ll have stunning scenery with views across the sea to Arran, Islay, Jura and Gigha at various times.