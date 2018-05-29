Lace It Up Events
Lace It Up Events brings your brand to life by expertly staging 5k Run/Walks at conventions and corporate events. Through our top notch race management we set you up to be the best social mixer. We do all the work for you and you reap the benefits of offering a memorable, healthy, fun fitness event.
