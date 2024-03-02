Lake Merritt Joggers & Striders
Lake Merritt Joggers & Striders is an all-volunteer, nonprofit running club whose mission is to promote running as a means of lifelong health and fitness for persons of all ages and levels of ability and to foster a sense of community, camaraderie, and collaboration within the club and with other running organizations.
