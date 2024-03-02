What is the Lakewood Run? The Lakewood Sheriff's Station 5K/10K Community run is a special Lakewood charity event with a long history. The Lakewood Sheriff's Station formed a partnership with Soroptimist International of Lakewood/Long Beach. The partnership supports a tradition of service by bringing together the communities of the Lakewood/Long Beach area together for a healthy and fun-filled event. Event proceeds will benefit the programs and services for women and girls served by Soroptimist International of Lakewood and Long Beach, abused and neglected children of Los Angeles County through the 999 Foundation, and the Lakewood Sheriff's running team.