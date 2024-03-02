New to the events scene Lap Challenge Events is launching a range of new events 2020. As seasoned runners we know that it’s more than just the venue that makes a great event so we’ve teamed up with the guys at XNRG to make sure all aspects of good event management are covered. A well hosted, well organised event makes all the difference to the challenge you take on. This is something that is very important to us. We’re all about the “Challenge” at Lap Challenge so these won’t events be easy… don’t be expecting any distance personal bests with us! We’re hosting our events at some awesome challenging venues with our first event to go live at the home of the London 2012 Olympic mountain biking. How many laps do you think you could do? All of our events will start with a single lap but to test your mental strength we also have a range of distances, can you do 2? How about 3 or maybe more? Lap Challenge is a unique concept, we will be re-launching our site in the Spring of 2020 with a load of new features… but what is Lap Challenge? Lap Challenge is what the name suggests… a lap challenge. We have a number of courses setup on the site that allows you to upload your training times. We’re not about the fastest, we’re all about getting people out there running laps of varying distances. What makes us unique is the “Challenge Me” function. You can opt in to “allow challenges” which means you can arrange to meet up with someone or a similar (or better) ability to race/train together. This Spring we’ll be integrating with Garmin Connect and Strava to allow you to easily upload your times into our League Tables. We have spot prizes for the fastest lap, most improved and greatest number of laps. It’s not about being the quickest… it’s about getting out there running!