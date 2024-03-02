Larkfield Athletics Club

We are an over 18 club that pride ourselves in being the friendliest club around; always welcoming new members; from complete beginners (see LarkRun Beginners Group) on Facebook to seasoned athletes (see Larkfield Athletic Club on Facebook). We pound the pavements, venture off road and all around the world, whether in competition or just for fun! ​ The Triathletes ‘Tri-Larks’ are just as accommodating, whether you want to train for your first triathlon or if you are training for Iron Man, you are sure to see a friendly face. (see Tri-Larks) ​ Our main base is Larkfield Leisure Centre. This is where our Runners meet for LarkRun on a Tuesday at 19:30 and for Speed Training on a Thursday at 19:00. The Tri-Larks meet for Turbo Sessions on a Wednesday evening and Coached Swimming sessions on a Thursday at 21:00. Cycle rides are also planned from Larkfield Leisure Centre as well as weekend runs.