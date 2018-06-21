Lawley Running Club
Lawley Running Club currently organise two not for profit the Lawley 5km Fun Run around the streets of Lawley, and The Beckbury Trail a 5.6 mile “challenging but rewarding” trail run through the Shropshire countryside, with these events we have raised in excess of £5000.00 for local charities.
