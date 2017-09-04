Lee Valley White Water Centre
For unforgettable experience days, family fun activities and white water action – Lee Valley White Water Centre is the place to be! Set in the River Lee Country Park, this unique visitor destination in Hertfordshire is easily accessible from London and offers a range of water activities including white water rafting, canoeing and kayaking and much more!
