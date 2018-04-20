Leighton Buzzard Athletic Club
Leighton Buzzard is a small town in Bedfordshire, near the borders of Bucks and Herts. The club has been established since 1976 and caters for anyone who wants to run; both seasoned athletes and those who just want to give running a try.
