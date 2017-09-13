Welcome to Lincolnshire Quadrathlon Club, or more commonly known as LINCSQUAD. LINCSQUAD was formed in 2007 by Paul and a group of like minded individuals who like to train and compete and in various multi-sport events such as Quadrathlons, Triathlons and Duathlons. The club welcomes anyone who just wants to train/compete in only one discipline just as much as in all four and maybe even more. The nucleus of the club is based around North Lincolnshire and was born out of specifically two local ev