Lindley Community Group
The Lindley Community Group is a non-profit organisation which endeavours to promote and organise community events involving the local areas of Birchencliffe, Birkby, Lindley, Marsh, Mount, Oakes, Salendine Nook and Quarmby within Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
