LiveWire CIC

From May 2012 Leisure, Libraries and Lifestyles services transferred from Warrington Borough Council and merged into a Community Interest Company (CIC). As LiveWire is a CIC, any profit generated is reinvested back into developing and improving its facilities and services for the community to utilise. LiveWire strives to promote a healthy lifestyle, increased participation in activities whilst encouraging reading and learning through the use of free access to books, IT suites and the internet.