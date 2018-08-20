Living Sport
Living Sport is a local charity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough through participation in sport and physical activity. We are passionate about sport and physical activity and ensuring that everyone has access to opportunities to participate whatever their circumstances.
