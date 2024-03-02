Loch Long Jetty Association
We are a registered Charity called the Loch Long Jetty Association (SC047932) run solely by volunteers. We have recently been very fortunate to receive enough grant funding to allow us to install a picturesque and environmentally friendly jetty on Loch Long in Arrochar along with two visitor moorings. These were installed in June 2019.
We are a registered Charity called the Loch Long Jetty Association (SC047932) run solely by volunteers. We have recently been very fortunate to receive enough grant funding to allow us to install a picturesque and environmentally friendly jetty on Loch Long in Arrochar along with two visitor moorings. These were installed in June 2019.