Loch Ness 360
The Loch Ness 360° Trail is an epic walking, cycling, running and outdoor activity trail in the Scottish Highlands. The trail loops the entire circumference of Loch Ness. You can start and finish in the Highland Capital of Inverness, or join the trail at any point of your choice.
The Loch Ness 360° Trail is an epic walking, cycling, running and outdoor activity trail in the Scottish Highlands. The trail loops the entire circumference of Loch Ness. You can start and finish in the Highland Capital of Inverness, or join the trail at any point of your choice.