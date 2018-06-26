London Royal Docks OWS

We pride ourselves in creating the safest environment in which to swim. We test the water fortnightly and provide all the equipment you need to make sure you have an amazing experience with us. We are lucky enough to be running our safety tagging system with NOWCA which comes with a ton of benefits for our open water swimmers. Make sure you get yours before you arrive to swim with us for the first time.
