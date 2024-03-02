Lordshill Road Runners is a group of like-minded people who enjoy running at an amateur level. While historically based in Lordshill, we attract members from all parts of Southampton and Hampshire, and our training sessions take place at a number of venues in and around Southampton. Our main aim is to encourage and support adult runners and joggers of all ages and abilities, from complete beginners to would-be Olympians, to achieve their running and fitness goals in a friendly and fun environment. Whether you’re planning to enter the Race For Life, take on the Great South Run, train to raise money for a charity, run a marathon or you’ve got a taste for running through parkrun™, our training sessions can help you to gain in confidence and improve your times. We include cross country runs, night runs and even overseas runs. All members are invited to train and race with us, and when it’s time for a break we host a range of social events throughout the year as well.