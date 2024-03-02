Lorton School
An undulating road race along the scenic Lorton valley with fantastic mountain views. The race starts at Lorton bridge and does a loop down to Loweswater, up Scale Hill and back to finish at the school. The event is in it's sixth year now and it's friendliness and good organisation attracts a good mix of runners both locally and further afield.
An undulating road race along the scenic Lorton valley with fantastic mountain views. The race starts at Lorton bridge and does a loop down to Loweswater, up Scale Hill and back to finish at the school. The event is in it's sixth year now and it's friendliness and good organisation attracts a good mix of runners both locally and further afield.