MAAG - Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group

Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group (MAAG) was created shortly after discovering my daughter's substance use disorder. Along with some other parents suffering the same life altering events as myself we decided to speak out and shed some light from a parents perspective on what drugs do to families. We decided to hold a "Stop Heroin" Walk in which we had no idea of the response we would receive. I had no idea organizing one walk would turn out to be a journey that has changed my life. I have met so many parents over the past several years that have shown me what true heroes look like. I have met people in recovery who give new meaning to being a warrior. I have learned what being compassionate and understanding truly means. - Christa Harmon, Founder