Manvers Waterfront Boat Club
Welcome to Manvers Waterfront Boat Club, we are a thriving multi-sports club based at Manvers Lake near Wath-Upon-Dearne, South Yorkshire. The club is entirely run by volunteers that give up their time for free to provide activities for members.
