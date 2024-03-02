Manx Fell Runners
A small fell running club on the Isle of Man. Promoters of the Manx Mountain Marathon and the Manx Fell Running League. Races are usually held each month throughout the year with the Winter Hill League taking place between October and December.
A small fell running club on the Isle of Man. Promoters of the Manx Mountain Marathon and the Manx Fell Running League. Races are usually held each month throughout the year with the Winter Hill League taking place between October and December.