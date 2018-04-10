Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club is affiliated to UK Athletics, England Athletics and Buckinghamshire Athletic Association . The Club competes in the South of England and is located in the South East Region The Club exists to provide members with Track and Field, Road, X-Country and Fell-race competition, recreation, advice and assistance by qualified coaches, league competition for all age groups, (Men and women from age 9 upwards) &, most important of all, good fun. Why not join our club ?