MBV Foundation was established in 2019 with a mission to connect and support the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business, Master of Business for Veteran (MBV) students and alumni, so that they may use their strengths to inspire and impact their community. MBV foundation was founded by members from the different MBV cohorts, with the desire to keep our MBV family connected, support one another, and continue to inspire others.
