Meadows Marathon - Edinburgh RAG

Meadows Marathon is an annual student-organised running event held on the Meadows in Edinburgh to raise money for local, national and international charities. The event is organised by Edinburgh RAG an initiative of Edinburgh Students’ Charities Appeal (ESCA) and has raised over £200,000 for charity since its inception in 2007. It now incorporates 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon distances and a relay into a packed day of running each March.