Metros Running Club

Metros is a road-running club that supports the running aspirations of people of all ages and abilities. From non-participating but interested supporters to highly competitive, county standard athletes, children, beginners of all ages, occasional joggers and dedicated marathoners. All are welcome and have found a home with Metros. We welcome second claim members who, through the club, will have access to a greater range of events.
Metros is a road-running club that supports the running aspirations of people of all ages and abilities. From non-participating but interested supporters to highly competitive, county standard athletes, children, beginners of all ages, occasional joggers and dedicated marathoners. All are welcome and have found a home with Metros. We welcome second claim members who, through the club, will have access to a greater range of events.