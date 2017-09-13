Based in and around Lochgilphead, the Mid-Argyll Triathlon & Cycle Club is a multi-discipline club with focus on each aspect of triathlon – namely swimming, cycling and running. We are inclusive to members of all abilities–from novice and late-bloomers through to elite athletes – and of social and/or competitive persuasion. Our vision is to be an inclusive community club that promotes fun, fellowship and friendship with a dash of competition and we aim to host quality Triathlon and other event.