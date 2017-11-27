Welcome to the Mid Devon Cycling Club, one of the South West UK’s largest and most active cycling clubs. Formed in 1930, the club has a rich history and a reputation for producing some of the country’s leading riders including Tour de France riders Colin Lewis and Jeremy Hunt, Yanto Barker and Jonathan Tiernan-Locke. The Mid Devon CC regularly promote events throughout the spectrum of cycling disciplines.
