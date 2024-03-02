Milboe Ltd

This is a charity bike ride open to everyone, wether you are an elite and experienced rider or prefer to ride socially with friends; wether you like riding on the road or getting dirty on a mountain bike, this is the most fun you will have on two wheels. We ride to raise funds for the education of kids out in the bush, to give them the same opportunities as children living in the city.
