Miles For Matt

Join us to celebrate Matt Stratton’s life and raise money for the Gavin Foundation in true 2020 style with a Virtual fun run! Register and run or walk 5k anytime between August 6th - 10th. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Gavin Foundation, a Boston nonprofit agency providing adult, youth and community substance abuse education, prevention and treatment programs. Donations will be matched by the Stratton Family and donated in Matt’s memory. All participants will receive a commemorative bracelet and the fastest runner and walker will receive a custom cornhole set! Thank you for your generosity, support & love for Matt! Cheers to a great run/walk and here’s hoping we can celebrate him together in 2021!