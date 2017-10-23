Military Fitness Training

Military Fitness is the most effective way of getting fitter, stronger, faster and having fun while you do so. Your first class is absolutely free and there is no obligation to join. We don’t ask for anymore information than we need for you to have a safe, free training session with us. We have classes at various locations across the North of Scotland as well as in London, check out our class timetable below for locations and times.
Military Fitness is the most effective way of getting fitter, stronger, faster and having fun while you do so. Your first class is absolutely free and there is no obligation to join. We don’t ask for anymore information than we need for you to have a safe, free training session with us. We have classes at various locations across the North of Scotland as well as in London, check out our class timetable below for locations and times.