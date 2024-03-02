Mini Mountain Marathon

We are all active and passionate fell runners. We live in Thorpe near Dovedale in the Peak District and go out on the hills as much as we can. Alison has been the race organiser for the Mini Mountain Marathons since 2014 and we have taken over the organisation from Dark & White from 2015. We organise these events as a hobby and get our children involved in the organisation and running of the events. Our aim is to deliver professional events with a great atmosphere. Alison and Janneke spend many hours baking the cakes and preparing soup for the events. Erwin and Chris do all the computer stuff, finance and marketing and everybody gets involved in preparing the routes, recceing, setting out / collecting controls and of course on race day.