Ministry of Track
A fantastic new event for all the family at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday 5th September 12pm – 9pm, run under lights, run through the Tunnel of Love, music, great food, a real carnival atmosphere. Free Entry to watch, everyone
A fantastic new event for all the family at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday 5th September 12pm – 9pm, run under lights, run through the Tunnel of Love, music, great food, a real carnival atmosphere. Free Entry to watch, everyone