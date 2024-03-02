Monmouth Tri Club
We are a small but supportive triathlon club, who train regularly together and compete in a wide range of local, national and international competitions. Our club is open to all Triathletes who enjoy multisport racing - locally, around the country, and around the world! We welcome and encourage newcomers to multisport of all levels and abilities
We are a small but supportive triathlon club, who train regularly together and compete in a wide range of local, national and international competitions. Our club is open to all Triathletes who enjoy multisport racing - locally, around the country, and around the world! We welcome and encourage newcomers to multisport of all levels and abilities