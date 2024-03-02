Mountain View Fire Fighters

Mountain View Firefighters Random Acts is a 501(C)3 charity created by dedicated firefighters from the Mountain View Fire Department who truly believe that individuals can make a difference in our community. Our purpose is to perform random acts of good in the Mountain View area and sometimes in the state. Often, as firefighters respond to calls for help, we observe situations where people need a helping hand or something that will improve their quality of life. We look for opportunities to compassionately meet the needs of people and make a difference through our random acts of kindness.