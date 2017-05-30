Muscular Dystrophy UK (previously known as the Muscular Dystrophy Campaign) is the charity bringing individuals, families and professionals together to fight muscle-wasting conditions. Founded in 1959, we have been leading the fight against muscle-wasting conditions since then. We bring together more than 60 rare and very rare progressive muscle-weakening and wasting conditions, affecting around 70,000 children and adults in the UK.
