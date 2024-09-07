Nettleden Duathlon
The race is organised by a group of friends from Aldbury and starts in the grounds of Nettleden Lodge, near Berkhamsted. Full race day instructions can be obtained by clicking here. The Duathlon is run in order to raise funds for the following two very worthwhile charities; Not a single penny of costs is deducted, 100% of a money raised is donated.
