Nevis St Kitts Cross Channel Swim
The event has partnered with the St Kitts Turtle Conservation group for the 3nd year, to help raise awareness of the plight of one of our oceans endangered species. We have been holding this event for the last 13 years, and it has become one of the 'must do' open water swim events in the caribbean region.
