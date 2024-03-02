Spirit Run is presented by Newport-Mesa Spirit Run, Inc. (NMSRI), a California nonprofit 501(c)(3) public benfit corporation. Spirit Run's net proceeds benefit youth education and fitness. From 1983-2010, Spirit Run was presented by five Newport Beach elementary schools. In 2010, Newport-Mesa Spirit Run, Inc. (NMSRI) was founded to continue Spirit Run and to share its net proceeds with schools throughout the Newport-Mesa Unified School District (NMUSD). In 2017, NMSRI introduced "Dash for Cash" for schools and high school teams outside NMUSD. Schools and teams participating in "Dash for Cash" earn a minimum of 25%, and as much as 45%, of registration fees paid by their supporters. OUR MISSION NMSRI is operated by volunteers dedicated to continuing Spirit Run and promoting childhood fitness and education. NMSRI's mission is (1) to present a community event promoting childhood fitness; (2) to provide free training, event entries, and bus transportation to local students who are unable to pay; and (3) to provide an opportunity to receive a share of net proceeds to youth fitness, education, and other youth causes demonstrating commitment to our mission.