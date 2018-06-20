Nidd Valley Road Runners
Welcome to Nidd Valley Road Runners. We are based in the lovely spa town of Harrogate in North Yorkshire. Harrogate is the gateway to wonderful Nidderdale, the valley of the River Nidd, from which the club takes its name. Nidderdale is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, just outside the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
