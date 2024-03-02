Classic Challenge are the originators of Nightrider and many other worldwide charity challenges. We have been leading the way in charity challenges since we developed the concept in 1992. Over the last 25 years more than £100 million has been raised for hundreds of charities. 65,000 people have cycled, trekked, run, climbed mountains and ridden horses to all corners of the globe while taking part in a charity challenge event organised by Classic Challenge.