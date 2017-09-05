North Devon Triathletes is a growing club which prides itself of being friendly and fun, while enjoying that competitive edge. Please use the forum to communicate, ask questions and get involved. On the forum you’ll find all kinds of information from kit purchases to training and organising events. You will get out of North Devon Tri what ever you put in… so come along and say hi…
North Devon Triathletes is a growing club which prides itself of being friendly and fun, while enjoying that competitive edge. Please use the forum to communicate, ask questions and get involved. On the forum you’ll find all kinds of information from kit purchases to training and organising events. You will get out of North Devon Tri what ever you put in… so come along and say hi…