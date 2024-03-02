North Staffordshire Road Runners Association
North Staffordshire Road Runners Association was set up in July 1974 to promote road running in the North Staffordshire region. Members are organised into groups based on ability. There are seven mens and five ladies groups. There are also leagues for different age groups 40 to 44, 45 to 50 etc.
