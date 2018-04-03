North York Moors Athletics Club (NYMAC)

We are a friendly local running club who cater for runners of most levels. Our coached sessions take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a 6.30pm start. Both sessions are taken by a qualified coach or qualified leader. Non members are free to come along please just get in touch with the relevant person from the list below. Our sessions are free, and new runners are free to train with us for up to 6 weeks after which we ask that you become fully paid up members of the club.