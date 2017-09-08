Northiam Bonfire Society
Northiam Bonfire Society was founded in 2012 & hold an Annual Torchlit Procession, Bonfire & fire work display for Northiam, raising the money through enjoyable events throughout the year. It aims to raise money for local good causes from a street collection during the procession.
Northiam Bonfire Society was founded in 2012 & hold an Annual Torchlit Procession, Bonfire & fire work display for Northiam, raising the money through enjoyable events throughout the year. It aims to raise money for local good causes from a street collection during the procession.