Northumbria LDWA

Would you like to see more of the magnificent and varied countryside of Northumbria? Do you need an antidote to a stressful lifestyle? Do you wish to remain or get fit? Then we can help you... The Northumbria Group of the Long Distance Walkers Association caters for many kinds of walking, from an organised challenge event to informal strolls. The only criterion is that all walks should be enjoyable, provide friendship, exercise and stimulation for the body and mind.