NXsports
NXsports (formerly QSM) continues its legacy of 20 years of delivering community sporting programs in Queensland and New South Wales. We operate through the not-for-profit NXsports Community Foundation Limited with the aim to support local community groups, promote inclusivity in sports, and increase health-enhancing physical activity.
