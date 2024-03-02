oceanswims.com
Upcoming events
Avalon Beach Surf SwimsAvalon Beach Surf SwimsAvalon Beach
16 Mar
Captain Christie Ocean SwimCaptain Christie Ocean SwimGerringong
16 Mar
Barney Mullins Swim ClassicBarney Mullins Swim ClassicNorthern Beaches Council
22 Mar
The Dorsal Club 2 ClubThe Dorsal Club 2 ClubForster
23 Mar
Tilbury ClassicTilbury ClassicCulburra Beach
29 Mar
Rock To Rock & Mini Rock Ocean SwimRock To Rock & Mini Rock Ocean SwimSurry Hills
30 Mar
Bluescope WIN Community Partners Shellharbour Ocean SwimBluescope WIN Community Partners Shellharbour Ocean SwimShellharbour
6 Apr
Oceana Funds North Bondi ClassicOceana Funds North Bondi ClassicNorth Bondi
6 Apr
Coffs Coast Ocean SwimsCoffs Coast Ocean SwimsCoffs Harbour
6 Apr
South Maroubra Ocean SwimSouth Maroubra Ocean SwimMaroubra
27 Apr
South Curl Curl Ocean SwimSouth Curl Curl Ocean SwimNew South Wales
27 Apr
Warriewood Ocean SwimWarriewood Ocean SwimNew South Wales
5 May
Past events
City Ford Sydney Bondi Blue Water ChallengeCity Ford Sydney Bondi Blue Water ChallengeBondi Beach
2 Mar
