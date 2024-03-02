Menu
Search
Sports
Grow your event
Help
oceanswims.com
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Avalon Beach Surf Swims
Avalon Beach
16 Mar
Captain Christie Ocean Swim
Gerringong
16 Mar
Barney Mullins Swim Classic
Northern Beaches Council
22 Mar
The Dorsal Club 2 Club
Forster
23 Mar
Tilbury Classic
Culburra Beach
29 Mar
Rock To Rock & Mini Rock Ocean Swim
Surry Hills
30 Mar
Bluescope WIN Community Partners Shellharbour Ocean Swim
Shellharbour
6 Apr
Oceana Funds North Bondi Classic
North Bondi
6 Apr
Coffs Coast Ocean Swims
Coffs Harbour
6 Apr
South Maroubra Ocean Swim
Maroubra
27 Apr
South Curl Curl Ocean Swim
New South Wales
27 Apr
Warriewood Ocean Swim
New South Wales
5 May
Past events
Past events
City Ford Sydney Bondi Blue Water Challenge
Bondi Beach
2 Mar
Let's Do This Terms of Use
🇬🇧
Change Region