Logo
On The Edge Events
ExternalLink

We are not just event organisers; we are adventure athletes ourselves. After living in the Scenic Rim for some time we realised just how unique and beautiful the region is and wanted to share our local knowledge of the trails with other like minded endurance athletes. Our experience as adventure athletes helps us to develop and deliver events that will excite and challenge EVERY participant – from weekend warrior to elites. Our business experience ensures maximum return is provided to the local community and sponsors who are at the heart of the Scenic Rim.

We are not just event organisers; we are adventure athletes ourselves. After living in the Scenic Rim for some time we realised just how unique and beautiful the region is and wanted to share our local knowledge of the trails with other like minded endurance athletes. Our experience as adventure athletes helps us to develop and deliver events that will excite and challenge EVERY participant – from weekend warrior to elites. Our business experience ensures maximum return is provided to the local community and sponsors who are at the heart of the Scenic Rim.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Top of the Range Adventure Trail runTop of the Range Adventure Trail runToowoomba City
23 Mar
Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 1Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 1Kooralbyn
4 May
Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 2Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 2Bromelton
25 May
Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 3Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 3Peak Crossing
13 Jul
Scenic Rim Ultra 2024Scenic Rim Ultra 2024Coulson
9 Aug
Scenic Rim Trail Running Series 2024Scenic Rim Trail Running Series 2024Beaudesert
24 Aug
Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 4Scenic Rim Trail Running 2024 Rd 4Coulson
24 Aug
image
🇬🇧