On The Edge Events

We are not just event organisers; we are adventure athletes ourselves. After living in the Scenic Rim for some time we realised just how unique and beautiful the region is and wanted to share our local knowledge of the trails with other like minded endurance athletes. Our experience as adventure athletes helps us to develop and deliver events that will excite and challenge EVERY participant – from weekend warrior to elites. Our business experience ensures maximum return is provided to the local community and sponsors who are at the heart of the Scenic Rim.