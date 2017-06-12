Open Adventure
Open Adventure was set up by James Thurlow in 2004 in reaction to the lack of Adventure Racing in the North of England. This small part-time business has grown in to one of the largest putting on Adventure Sports events in the UK working with the likes of adidas, Haglofs, The North Face, Merrell, New Balance, Cotswold Outdoor, and Mountain Hardwear.
